RM500 incentive for new concept Ramadan bazaars, says FT minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories ministry will be offering RM500 as an incentive to traders keen to take part in the proposed new options to sell food during the coming fasting month.

The ministry had on Wednesday said there will be no Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other states that have banned Ramadan bazaars this year were Melaka, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Penang and Selangor.

FT minister Annuar Musa said that the incentive will be given to traders who participated in the three proposed options — “drive thru”, “pick and pack” and collaborating with e-hailing providers to deliver food.

“We have refunded their RM120 deposit after we announced the cancellation of the Ramadan bazaar.

“The RM500 can be used to pay part of the fees to e-hailing companies, like Foodpanda and GrabFood,” he said on his Facebook video today.

Annuar said some of the traders are still unclear about the three options.

“I will be meeting the representatives for the traders and organisers tomorrow to explain how we want to implement these three options. It seems there are many technical issues that we need to settle first,” he said.

He hoped that the list of traders who wanted to participate in the three options can be finalised by Tuesday (April 14) as the e-hailing companies wanted the traders’ registration to be completed next week.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that there is no increase in the number of Covid-19 red zones in Federal Territory parliamentary areas.

“We are focusing on six red zone parliamentary areas, namely Bandar Tun Razak, Titiwangsa, Putrajaya, Segambut, Seputeh and Bukit Bintang.

“For Batu, there were 37 cases reported and it will become a red zone area if there are three more cases there,” he added.



