5 McDonald’s workers infected with Covid-19 in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Five workers at four McDonald’s restaurants have been infected with Covid-19, the restaurant chain said today.

Two of them worked at McDonald’s Lido, and the other three at Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central respectively.

The five infected employees were currently receiving medical care.

The managing director of McDonald’s Singapore, Kenneth Chan, said all employees at the four outlets had been isolated and were told to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at home.

The four restaurants had been disinfected and closed for business until further notice.

