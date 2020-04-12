7 men and 2 Indonesian women held for karaoke party

GEORGE TOWN: Seven men and two Indonesian women were arrested for having a party at an unlicensed karaoke centre in Jalan Burma here today in violation of the movement control order.

Northeast district police chief Soffian Santong said the seven, aged between 20 and 38, were detained at 1am.

Police raided the entertainment outlet after a tip-off and found the suspects partying in one of the rooms, he added.

“Urine tests conducted on six of the male suspects were positive for various drugs. The owner of the centre was among those arrested. He is being investigated for operating a public entertainment outlet without a licence from the city council.

Soffian said the suspects have been remanded.

In Seberang Perai Tengah, acting district police chief Mohd Mustafa Bidin said two Myanmar nationals and seven local men were arrested for drinking liquor behind a convenience store in Taman Chai Leng at about 6.15pm yesterday.

He said they defied police orders. The two foreigners did not have travel documents.

Police also nabbed three men and one woman for gambling in the compound of a house in Taman Chai Leng, he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



