Airline crew lack Covid-19 safety gear, says union

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines, Malindo and Firefly have come under criticism for alleged lack of safety equipment for flight crew and the lack of social distancing among passengers.

The National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia said airlines which could not provide crew with basic safety equipment should cease flying.

The union alleged that flight crew of Malaysia Airlines were told to reuse their face masks and to wear it “for a few days” as there was not enough stock. The crew of Malindo and Firefly airlines were also not properly equipped, it said.

The union expressed “disbelief” at the lack of basic safety necessities and alleged that there were reports of many airline crew being infected. However, it did not give details.

Nufam said a recent MAS circular said only the London flights would be equipped with goggles, aprons and masks. “What about other flights?” Nufam said.

The statement comes in the wake of an announcement by the Tawau Health Office today calling for passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH2664 on March 26, from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Sabah, to contact health authorities.

There had been reports that a passenger on the flight had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the health office later retracted the notice and said all passengers had been accounted for.

Nufam said steel cutlery on board aircraft should be replaced with disposable cutlery for in-flight service. Social distancing was not being followed on board, as passengers continued to sit close to one another.

FMT is seeking a response from the airlines.

