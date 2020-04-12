Better lose income than lose to Covid-19, says barber

KUALA TERENGGANU: A barbershop operator here says he prefers to keep up the rent on his 11 shops rather than reopen during the third phase of the movement control order starting April 15.

Mohd Yusof Taib, 38, who owns 11 Matt Barber Shops, said he would rather pay the total monthly rent of RM25,000 despite having to keep the shops closed.

“I would rather bear short-term losses than to allow Covid-19 to spread and worsen the situation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yusof, who has branches across Terengganu, Kuantan and Pahang, said the safety of his 60 employees and customers was more important.

“In the meantime, the public can take their own initiative by cutting their own hair,” he said and suggested that they learn how to do so from YouTube video tutorials.

“It would be better to buy your own hair trimmer which costs RM200. Although it may prove difficult at first, I would recommend the basic haircut,” he said.

Ahmad Tarmizi Abdul Rashid, 36, who owns two barber shops in Kuala Terengganu, said barber services required hairstylists and customers to be in close proximity, which could increase the risk of infection.

“As hairstylists, we dare not take the risk. We are not only concerned for our own safety but also our family as they could be exposed to the virus when we return home,” he said.

Tarmizi was also worried that the public would use this excuse just to get out of the house.

“Besides shopping for food, going for a haircut could also be used as a reason to get out of the house,” he said.

Retiree Mohammad Imran Bahar, 59, said he will cut his own hair although barbers were allowed to operate again soon.

“Thankfully, I bought a hair trimmer several years ago. I won’t allow my two boys, aged 14 and 16, to visit the barber during this MCO. I will cut their hair myself,” he said.

The health ministry yesterday suggested that the decision to allow several sectors to resume operations, including hair salons and barber shops, be temporarily suspended.

The Kuala Terengganu City Council was reported today to have disallowed barbers from operating in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



