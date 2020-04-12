Covid-19 toll now 76 with 3 new deaths

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported a total of three more deaths related to Covid-19 today, bringing the death total to 76.

A total of 153 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of patients so far to 4,683.

A total of 2,499 people are still being treated.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 66 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 37 cases needing respiratory assistance.

He said 113 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 2,108, or 45% of all cases.

The most recent deaths involve two men and a woman in Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Sarawak. The two men were aged 54 and 90, while the woman was aged 47. All three had a history of chronic illnesses.

Noor Hisham said the ministry has identified several subclusters from the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh convention cluster and provided an update on these subclusters.

These are the:

1) Madrasah subcluster in Jerantut, Pahang: 401 people, including 297 students, have been screened. There are 62 positive cases, 20 of whom have recovered and have been discharged.

2) Madrasah subcluster in Penanti, Penang: 291 people, including 256 students, have been screened. There are six positive cases, four of whom have recovered and have been discharged.

3) Madrasah subcluster in Sungai Lui, Selangor: 282 people, including 274 students, have been screened. There are 90 positive cases, 67 of whom have recovered and have been discharged.

4) Madrasah subcluster in Jasin, Melaka: 137 people, including 122 students, have been screened. There are 37 positive cases, one of whom has recovered and has been discharged.

“All positive cases have been isolated and treated,” said Noor Hisham.

He also advised the public against showing discrimination against individuals or groups associated with such Covid-19 clusters.

“Let us not stigmatise them,” he said.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



