Ex-Court of Appeal judge KC Vohrah dies at 83

PETALING JAYA: Former Court of Appeal judge Karam Chand Vohrah, better known as KC Vohrah, died today. He was 83.

His wife, Beatrix Vohrah, told FMT her husband died early this morning after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

In an interview with a news portal in 2009, Vohrah, who was born in Malacca, said he almost did not study law.

“I won an award to study medicine in India but when I arrived there, I was rejected because I had problems with one eye.

“They said I wouldn’t be able to use the microscope and things like that. So I came back to Malaya and applied to do law,” he told the portal.

Vohrah was eventually accepted to read law in Singapore.

As it turned out, he also met Beatrix, now a retired law professor.

According to details in a book titled, “KC Vohrah: Finding a Footing in Law”, which was launched by Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir last November, the late judge had a strong presence in the Malaysian legal landscape for over 50 years.

At the event, Vohrah also urged the government not to delay the separation of powers between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney-General’s Chambers so that the rule of law could be upheld.

The book revealed how Vohrah made the headlines for his bold public decisions. He wrote numerous articles and spent his early years as a lawyer and deputy public prosecutor, before taking judicial office.

He also served in the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia from July 2002 to April 2008.

He was actively involved in both domestic and international arbitration work.

Vohrah also led the six-member Institutional Reform Committee to introduce changes in several government agencies and institutions after the Pakatan Harapan was voted into government in May 2018.



