Foh Sang Market closure shows lack of foresight, claims ex-CM

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah opposition party SAPP has criticised the sudden closure of the Foh Sang Market in Luyang by the state yesterday.

SAPP president Yong Teck Lee said the closure of the market is a glaring example of the incompetence and lack of foresight of the authorities.

He noted that the overcrowding that led to the closure was a normal reaction by the people to the announcement on the two-week extension of the movement control order (MCO) from April 14 to April 28.

“The day before, the prime minister had announced an extension of the MCO. So, people have to restock their food at home.”

He said the big increase in the number of cars seen at Foh Sang was also because of the directive to police to take stern action against motorists with more than one person in a car.

The former Sabah chief minister noted that the Foh Sang market catered to around 3,000 households daily.

He said the authorities should have foreseen that there could be an average of 330 shoppers every hour.

He said the authorities must review their own performance and should not take it out on the people for their dismal failure in managing the crowd at the Foh Sang market.

“Don’t blame the people. From the photos taken at the Foh Sang yesterday, the shoppers were practising ‘social distancing’.

“The people at Foh Sang yesterday did not break any law,” said Yong, adding that the blame should go to the market’s management, not the hawkers or shoppers.

Yong said the community relied on the market for supplies.

“Allow the hardworking hawkers there to earn their living and not let them depend on government handouts for food,” he said.

