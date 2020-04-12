Kuching woman latest Covid-19 victim, total deaths in state now 14

KUCHING: A 47-year-old woman from Kuching became the latest victim to die due to Covid-19 today.

According to the state disaster management committee, Sarawak has now recorded 14 deaths due to the virus.

“The victim started developing cough and fever on April 2 and was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on April 8 after being tested positive for the virus.

“She died at 7.36am today. The source of her infection is still being investigated,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded seven new positive cases, raising the total to 341 since the first cases were reported on March 13.

All seven cases are currently being treated at SGH. A total of 53 people had been discharged from the hospital.

The state also recorded 185 new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) today, bringing the total up to 2,525 cases.

Of these, 2,091 had tested negative while 93 others are still waiting for lab test results.

