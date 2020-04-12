Phone users need unlimited internet, telcos told

KOTA KINABALU: An MP here has urged mobile phone companies to offer users unlimited internet access as the country deals with the Covid-19 crisis.

Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman, a former deputy home minister, said many Sabahans cannot afford certain data plans as they also face difficulty in buying food as they cannot go out to work during the national shutdown.

“Internet use during the movement control period is no longer for only certain groups, but is a ‘new normal’ for all including those in the rural areas,” he said.

“Many teachers are organising online classes but many pupils, especially in the rural areas, have problems in taking part because of limited internet data,” he said.

He said he is aware that the communications ministry and telecommunications companies have offered additional free data quotas.

However, many constituents in Sepanggar complained they did not get access to the internet and were not able to afford the additional data required.

As a result, they had missed out on the online household data collection initiated by the Sabah state government to provide aid.

Broadband penetration in Sabah is about 45% according to 2016 data.

