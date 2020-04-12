Traders all set for ‘new normal’ Ramadan bazaars

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 3,000 licensed hawkers and petty traders in the city are getting ready for operating a new style of Ramadan bazaar in keeping with national stay-home restrictions.

Food vendors could still do business during the coming fasting month using the Ramadan e-Bazaar concept, said Rosli Sulaiman, chairman of the Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations.

He said although normal Ramadan bazaars would not be held this year, the traders could use other means such as drive-through, pack and pick, as well as e-hailing delivery to satisfy their customers.

Rosli said the federation was also in the midst of identifying e-hailing companies that were willing to work with the hawkers and petty traders to deliver food on sale for breaking of fast, in accordance with the guidelines set by the health ministry.

“We are also still in the process of developing the system…we will also be developing a special application to help hawkers and petty traders generate income during Ramadan,” he said.

Rosli said the federation would also forge collaboration with more than 400 food truck operators in the city to help the hawkers and petty traders market their products.

“We will look into how the hawkers can place the food they are selling at the food trucks at any nearby location,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said that there would be no Ramadan bazaars in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan this year following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Three new approaches would be introduced to sell food and drinks during the Ramadan month namely drive-through, Pack and Pick as well as e-hailing delivery.

Ramadan is expected to begin on April 24.

