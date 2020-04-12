TV call-in show to give counselling on stay-home problems

PUTRAJAYA: A breakfast-time TV show is to provide spiritual guidance, legal advice and emotion management for Malaysians coping with the stay-home restrictions of the movement control order, now in its third week.

The programme, called MyCareCoV19, would be aired as a segment in the Assalamulaikum talk show from 8am to 9.30am on TV Al-Hijrah, beginning tomorrow.

The minister for religious affairs, Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, said viewers can share their thoughts with guest experts by calling 03-2260 2412.

He said for some people, the third phase of the MCO from April 15 to April 28 is a “blessing in disguise” as the time could be filled with meaningful activities with family members.

“However, to the others, the MCO has become a silent psychological killer. Various issues including family financial situations could lead to depression, among others.

“I know this is a difficult time for some of us, thus, please allow us to help you ease your mind and heart as best as we can,” he said.

The programme is a collaboration between TV Al-Hijrah, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Department of Shariah Judiciary Malaysia, a media publisher and a foundation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



