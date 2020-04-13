40% of Sabah’s tappers, smallholders yet to receive cash aid

KOTA KINABALU: About 40% of Sabah’s 44,000 rubber tappers and smallholders have yet to provide their bank account details to enable them to receive the RM300 state government aid.

The aid, totalling more than RM13 million, is part of the economic stimulus package announced by Chief Minister Shafie Apdal on March 25 to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong urged tappers and smallholders registered with the Sabah Rubber Industry Board to update their personal details through an application run by the board which can be accessed at ligs.gov.my/semakan.

He said this would also ensure that they benefit from other aid schemes such as the Monsoon Season Aid and Rubber Production Incentive.

Wong also said the board had not appointed any agents or individuals to register smallholders or tappers.

“As such, they should only access the website to check and update their personal details,” he said.

