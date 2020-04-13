AirAsia sounds scam alert on fake Tony Fernandes Foundation

SEPANG: AirAsia has sounded a scam alert on a fictitious “Tony Fernandes Foundation” which is being used to solicit membership.

The airline said the “foundation” mentioned in a Facebook scam is not linked to AirAsia or its group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes.

AirAsia said the scam operates by offering opportunities to assist in projects in exchange for membership of the fictitious foundation.

The airline said it had not established any other foundation other than its official AirAsia Foundation.

“Any message purporting to be from Tony Fernandes or Mark Kelvin or sent in relation to a Tony Fernandes Foundation is fraudulent,” it said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



