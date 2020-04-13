How to make sure your hand sanitiser is safe

MELAKA: Consumers are advised to check with the Health Ministry’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency before purchasing hand sanitisers online to ensure the product will protect them from Covid-1

Malacca health department official Mohd Hafiz Abdul Seddek, said consumers could conduct checks via the NPRA website www.npra.gov.my or by downloading the NPRA application for smartphones.

He said hand sanitisers are divided into two categories; cosmetics which have gone through the notification process or general medicine which must be registered with the Health Ministry.

“It is best for consumers to check the cosmetics notification number which begins with NOT and as for the general medicine registered with the Health Minister it begins with MAL.

“Hand sanitisers are divided into products containing alcohol and alcohol-free. However, it is recommended to choose a product that contains at least 60% alcohol,” he said on the department’s Facebook page.

Mohd Hafiz said for online purchases, consumers should take precautionary measures and ensure traders are registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia. He also advised traders not to use advertising techniques that go beyond the definition of cosmetics.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



