Ministry engineers come up with new ventilator and field ICU

PUTRAJAYA: Engineers of the health ministry have produced three innovations in equipment to meet the needs of the Covid-19 crisis, health minister Adham Baba said today.

He said the new equipment comprised a prototype ventilator produced via 3D printing, a prototype splitter kit for ventilators, as well as a hybrid field ICU (intensive care unit).

They were presented at a ceremony at which Adham announced the Health Engineering Innovation Strategic Collaboration with several other agencies.

He said the ministry’s Engineering Services Division had “explored an alternative method to produce a ventilator with advanced 3D medical printing capability”, Bernama reported.

The prototype was produced in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and with the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Adham said the prototype would undergo a full test so that it could function to support as a basic respiratory aid for Covid-19 patients.

He said the prototype ventilator was produced to meet the need for a low-cost ventilator using minimal hardware to provide basic support for Covid-19 patients in case infection levels reached a critical level.

The prototype splitter kit would enable a ventilator to be used as breathing support for two patients while ensuring no cross infection.

The hybrid field ICU was to meet the need for a cost-effective and easy to build ICU and isolation ward.

Produced in technological collaboration with UEM Edgenta Berhad, the unit can house 10 beds. It measures 20.88m long and 6.50m wide with 3m-high ceilings.

Based on the concept of an emergency situation and a field hospital ICU, it is complete with a donning room, linen store, nurse station, patient area, toilet, doffing room, shower, consumables room and a dirty room.

Adham said a centre of excellence in biomedical engineering was being set up at the ministry and its health facilities.

