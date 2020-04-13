New gazette needed to enforce phase 3 of MCO, says Bar

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar has urged the health minister to issue a fresh directive for police to act against those who violate the movement control order (MCO).

Bar president Salim Bashir said the federal gazette on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 from March 18 to 31 could not be relied upon beyond that period.

“The health minister must issue a new gazette, otherwise the enforcement of the MCO to compel people to remain indoors to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus could be questioned,” he told FMT.

A check of the Attorney-General’s Chambers website showed that Health Minister Dr Adham Baba had only gazetted regulations from March 18 to 31.

The initial phase of the MCO was announced on March 18. The order was later extended from April 1 to 14, and most recently from April 15 to 28.

Those who contravene the regulations are considered to have committed an offence. On conviction, they are liable to a fine not exceeding RM1,000, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.

Lawyer N Sivananathan said without a new federal gazette, it would appear that there had been no MCO since April 1.

“Theoretically, if this is the case, any summons issued or arrest by the police for violating the MCO under the regulations has no legal basis,” he added.

He also said the minister could not backdate the regulations as this cannot be done to enforce a criminal law.

In response to FMT’s query, Attorney-General Idrus Harun said the matter was being looked into.



