Only 2 weeks of frontline protection gear in stock, says DG

PUTRAJAYA: With only two weeks’ worth of personal protective equipment in stock, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged volunteer groups to donate such equipment to meet high daily needs.

PPE includes such items as face masks, face shields, surgical gowns, caps and hoods, gloves and boots used by frontline medical staff. Many items are discarded after use.

“The use of PPE has risen by two to 10 times more than the normal consumption,” he said at his daily media briefing on the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the ministry was still encouraging donations of PPE. However, there was sufficient numbers of ventilators.

“There are 956 units, and there is no need for more ventilators. But not so with the PPE, if NGOs want to donate, please donate PPE to us (ministry). We are still welcoming PPE donations,” he said.

He said the ministry had a system in place that records the level of supply at the states, as well as in all hospitals.

He said PPE were acquired either in bulk by central procurement or at the state level and from donations.

“What is important is that we have to continue to procure the PPE. So far, we have enough to last for at least another two weeks,” he said.

Noor Hisham said the ministry has continued procuring more supply of PPE and would distribute them to each state and hospitals.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



