Perlis to allow roadside Ramadan stalls, Perak goes online

PETALING JAYA: Ramadan food traders will be allowed to operate from home and by the roadside in Perlis during the fasting month, while in Perak an online system is being set up for deliveries or pickups.

Perlis menteri besar Azlan Man said traders in his state must sell only packaged or take-away food, and must not provide tables and chairs at roadside stalls for diners, Bernama reported.

“Customers can either choose to purchase the food on a take-away basis, or by using a home delivery service.”

The traders must strictly comply with other rules of the movement control order, such as maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds.

Perak state executive councillor Nolee Ahsilin Mohamed Radzi said the online system would allow the public to place their orders online. Their purchases may be delivered, or they could pick up the food themselves, Bernama reported.

She said the state government was considering giving a subsidy to traders who use the Food Panda food delivery service.

The state government might allow drive-through Ramadan bazaars in suitable districts if the movement control order is lifted by April 28. These bazaars will operate from 3pm-6pm.

“The food will be provided at the trader’s home or premise and the menu will be posted on the websites of the local authorities, consumers can make their choice before coming and they know which stalls to go to.

She said local authorities would encourage restaurants to work with local traders by allowing them to display local products at the restaurants’ premises.

