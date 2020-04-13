Recoveries trump new cases at 168

PETALING JAYA: One new death was recorded today, pushing the toll from Covid-19 to 77.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said 134 new cases were recorded.
However, there were also 168 recoveries, bringing the total to 2,276.
A total of 4,817 cases have been reported so far.
Sixty-six remain in the intensive care unit, 36 of whom require respiratory assistance.
The 77th victim was a 62-year-old man who had attended the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering.
