Recoveries trump new cases at 168

PETALING JAYA: One new death was recorded today, pushing the toll from Covid-19 to 77.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said 134 new cases were recorded.

However, there were also 168 recoveries, bringing the total to 2,276.

A total of 4,817 cases have been reported so far.

Sixty-six remain in the intensive care unit, 36 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The 77th victim was a 62-year-old man who had attended the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering.

MORE TO COME

