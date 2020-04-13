Resume flights from peninsula, says Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak has called for the resumption of flights between the peninsula and the state to allow essential items such as food products and face masks to be brought in.

Sarawak’s Tourism Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Malindo have suspended all flights between the peninsula and the state from April 15 to 30.

“The state disaster management committee does not agree with this decision as it could result in imported goods such as face masks and food products unable to reach Sarawak.

“This will cause the state to face food deficiency issues and prices of goods to increase. The federal government should reconsider this matter,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the Sarawak transport ministry will discuss with Putrajaya the possibility of resuming some of these flights.

Karim said the state disaster management committee has also decided not to allow barber shops to operate while the movement control order is in effect.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded seven new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 348. The total number of deaths in the state remains 14.

A total of 155 persons under investigation (PUI) were also reported, most of them from Kuching (116).

Fifty-three patients have also recovered and discharged from hospital.

