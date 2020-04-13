RM2.3mil to buy back excess farm produce, fish in Sarawak

KUCHING: The state government has allocated RM2.3 million to buy back excess farm produce and fish from farmers and fishermen to ease their burden during the Covid-19 national shutdown.

Assistant agriculture minister Abdul Rahman Ismail said RM1.7 million has been set aside for farmers, and the balance for fishermen.

In a statement today, he said his ministry will work with several parties, including the area farmers’ organisations and the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority to buy back excess farm produce from farmers who could not sell to the market.

As of last Saturday, 39 tonnes of fruits and vegetables worth RM90,000 had been bought from more than 30 farmers statewide.

In addition, he said, the state government would help the farmers’ organisations market their products online.

Rahman also said area fishermen’s associations were acting as wholesalers to buy catches from fishermen and market them online or sell from mobile lorries under the “Fish on Wheels” concept.

As of yesterday, he said, 485kg of fish worth RM6,300 had been bought from members of five fishermen’s associations statewide.

