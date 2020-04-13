Tok Mat adds to calls not to open barber shops

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan says Putrajaya should review its decision allowing barber shops and laundry services to operate under the movement control order (MCO).

He said both the services cannot be considered “essential”.

“Business operations of hair salons and laundry services should be postponed as they are not a pressing need or non-essential,” said Mohamad.

Under the third phase of the MCO, a number of industries and services, including hair salons and barber shops may be allowed to open subject to approval from government, as well as guidelines set by the health ministry.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said only barber shops and hairdressers in green zones could be allowed to reopen.

Mohamad said the MCO must be enforced strictly until the Covid-19 situation is stable.

