Volunteers to the rescue at lockdown village

PETALING JAYA: An assemblyman has urged Putrajaya to provide more nutritious food supplies for villagers living in lockdown in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, while volunteer groups seem to be picking up the slack.

Dusun Tua assemblyman Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof said the supplies provided by the authorities, such as canned food and sweetened drinks, were “too basic” and unsuitable for some residents who had chronic diseases.

He urged the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to allowing the agencies responsible for food distribution to be supplied with fresh goods.

“It is also hoped that Nadma could review the type of food aid that is distributed for areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to suit the needs of the area.

“The residents of Sungai Lui under the EMCO do not wish for luxurious food, just fresh goods with nutritional value, like onions, eggs, vegetables and meat,” he said in a statement today.

Edry Faizal told FMT he had received complaints from diabetics and patients with high blood pressure, adding that the villagers have been relying on NGOs and his office for poultry and eggs.

When contacted, a village chief said non-governmental organisations have been supplying residents with regular food aid such as fish, chicken and vegetables.

The headman, who asked to remain anonymous, told FMT there were sufficient supplies thanks to the NGOs, while those who had chronic diseases would just avoid consuming certain items provided by the Welfare Department.

A villager, Khadijah Baharuddin, a mother of two, said residents communicated through a Whatsapp group to would help whoever was in need, and some residents outside the lockdown area would also distribute some supplies.

She said those outside would drop off the items to the army personnel guarding the village, who would then hand them to the villagers.

Khadijah said there was a shortage of cooking oil and eggs. She said all the villagers received the same items, which usually consisted of canned sardines, rice, milk, salt, biscuits and tea.

“When I saw some online posts, some people said JKM already gave sufficiently, so we were also hoping that our needs would be met,” she said. “But it’s not like what’s been said.”

When contacted, an aide to Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said residents who required specific aid could also contact the medical base there for assistance.

The aide said she had personally contacted villagers to check on the aid distributed, stressing that the government was seeking to help the residents.

