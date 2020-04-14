Earlier approvals can be used for new phase of MCO, Miti tells firms

PETALING JAYA: Operation approvals given to companies during the first and second phase of the movement control order (MCO) are still applicable as the third phase begins tomorrow, the international trade and industry ministry (Miti) said.

However, it reiterated that companies were encouraged to reapply to receive a new approval letter with a QR code that would facilitate the movement of workers and operations.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) had voiced concern over companies being instructed to reapply for approval to operate during the third phase of the MCO despite already having permission earlier on.

FMM president Soh Thian Lai said some companies had been warned by the authorities that they would not be able to travel if they did not have the new approval letter with the QR code.

He urged Putrajaya to allow companies with existing letters from the first or second phase of the MCO to be allowed to move around while their new applications were being processed.

“There is concern that essential and critical essential product manufacturers already granted approval to operate will encounter problems with the movement of their employees on their journey to the workplace and back home.

“We seek the cooperation of the enforcement authorities to recognise and honour the existing approvals,” Soh said in a statement earlier today.

In its statement, Miti also said the application system for companies was being refined and upgraded with the help of CyberSecurity Malaysia and IT experts from the private sector.

It said the application system was up by 3pm today, apologising for the difficulties faced by companies in the process.

Miti yesterday suspended applications following a spike in traffic on its website.

In just two hours after the portal for applications was opened at 9am, as many as 176,000 visitors had tried to access the site.

