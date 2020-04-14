Enough lockups to detain MCO offenders, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador described the detention and prosecution of those ignoring the movement control order (MCO) as appropriate.

He said more stringent action has to be taken as the RM1,000 compound fine imposed on those caught flouting the order, imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, seemed not effective enough.

“I agree with the action because there are people who regard the compound fine as petty,” he told Bernama.

Asked if the police had enough lockups to accommodate the MCO offenders, he said, they do.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that police would no longer issue compound fines to those caught defying MCO.

Instead, they would be detained and charged in court, he added.

As of yesterday, a total of 9,090 people had been caught for defying the MCO and compound fine notices were issued to 4,036, he said.

