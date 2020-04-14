KL-Kuching flights to resume Thursday, says Sarawak minister

KUCHING: Passenger and cargo flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching will resume in two days, Sarawak Transport Minister Lee Kim Shin said today.

“On behalf of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, I would like to thank both Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and the CEO of Malaysia Airlines Bhd for their cooperation and prompt decision to reinstate the Malaysia Airlines flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak, to continue MASwings connectivity and services within Sarawak as well as to maintain cargo flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, the state government called for the resumption of flights between the peninsula and the state to allow essential items to be brought in after Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Malindo suspended all flights from April 15 to 30.

Lee said following his discussions with Wee and Malaysia Airlines CEO Capt Izham Ismail, the airline had agreed to reinstate the flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak.

Flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching will be on Thursdays effective from April 16 to May 14 whereas flights between Kuala Lumpur and Miri will be on Fridays from April 17 to May 14.

“Malaysia Airlines has also assured that flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak can be connected to other cities in Sarawak such as Kuching-Sibu-Kuching, Sibu-Bintulu-Sibu and Miri-Bintulu-Miri through MASwings’ flights,” he added.

He said Malaysia Airlines had also confirmed that the number of flights would be increased if the passenger load increased.

