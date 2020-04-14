Penang reps to sit ‘apart’ during assembly on Friday

GEORGE TOWN: The 40-member Penang state assembly will convene on Friday but, for the first time, the members will be sitting further away from each other due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All members of the assembly would sit “apart” in the house in an attempt to practise social distancing, speaker Law Choo Kiang said in a statement today

He said the assembly’s furniture at Dewan Sri Pinang would be disinfected, with those attending required to go through temperature and other health checks at the door.

Law said only assemblymen and ex-officio members would be allowed to enter, while others would be told to catch the live telecast of the assembly on dun.penang.gov.my.

The usual guard of honour for the governor for the first meeting of the year will be dispensed with, and all replies to assemblymen will be made in writing.

“This session would see an opening speech by the governor, followed by the opposition leader and the chief minister before being adjourned.

“Measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be implemented based on the advice of the health department,” he said.

Asked if any assemblymen could opt out of the sitting, Law said they could do so if they had a legitimate reason.

“Those who can’t attend can send a letter to inform the house as per the Standing Orders,” he said.

Checks by FMT showed more than half of the assemblymen have replied that they would attend the assembly.

Under the state constitution, the assembly must be held every six months or risk being dissolved.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



