Sarawak reviewing which other sectors to reopen

KUCHING: Sarawak is still reviewing whether to allow companies in additional sectors to operate during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO).

“We are currently studying the situation, especially in areas classified as yellow or green areas for Covid-19 and what sort of businesses should operate.

“We will make the announcement soon after we have received the approval from Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg,” said state disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas at a press conference here today.

As of now, he said for construction works, only those identified as crucial, such as road construction and open site maintenance works, are allowed to operate in Sarawak.

However, he said these companies were only allowed to operate twice a week with a minimal number of workers.

“Repair works involving basic facilities such as water and electrical supplies are allowed to operate.

“In addition, computer and electronic repair services are allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm on Wednesdays and Fridays,” he said, adding that other operations for other sectors, such as agriculture, hardware stores, workshops and banking services would remain the same, as announced earlier.

Uggah said the state disaster management committee had also decided to form four task forces to fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak.

The first task force, led by former state health director Dr Jamilah Hashim, would look into flattening the current wave of the virus outbreak, he said.

The second task force, led by another former state health director Dr Andrew Kiyu, would focus on preventing and controlling the next wave of the virus.

Kiyu would also lead another task force which would focus on getting the latest data on Covid-19 in the state.

Another task force, led by state Housing and Local Government Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also in charge of health matters, would focus on the preparedness plan for any big wave of the outbreak.

Uggah said this task force would consist of Sarawak General Hospital officers and pharmacists from the state Health Department.

“Sim will also determine which officers are required in this task force,” he added.

“I want our actions to be based on science and data. We cannot be managing the spread of this virus blindly,” Uggah added.

Uggah also said 15 new positive cases had been reported in Sarawak, bringing the total up to 363 cases. All 15 patients are currently being treated at Sarawak General Hospital.

A total of 119 new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) have been identified in Sarawak, making the total 2,799 cases.

“Of these, 2,284 are negative while 152 others are still waiting for lab test results,” he said.

A total of 54 people had been discharged from the hospital and the death toll due to the virus in Sarawak remains at 14.

