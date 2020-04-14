Singapore makes it mandatory to wear masks in public

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which has reported 3,000 Covid-19 cases, has decided to make it mandatory for all people in the republic to wear a face mask when leaving their homes.

It was announced by co-chairman of the Multi-Ministry Covid-19 Task Force, Lawrence Wong, at a virtual technical briefing and press conference here.

“It takes effect immediately,” said Wong, who is also the republic’s national development minister.

Wong said the general public is still advised to stay home and avoid going out during the one-month circuit breaker measures imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Wong said the wearing of masks is an important precaution, especially with infected persons who might not show any symptoms.

Singapore completed the distribution of reusable masks on Sunday — its second exercise, which started on April 5. The first exercise took place in the city-state from Feb 1 to 9.

According to the task force, first-time offenders face a compound fine of S$300 (RM917). Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said since April 7, more than 6,200 warnings and over 500 fines were imposed on individuals who flouted the safe distancing measures.

“Enforcement officers have observed greater compliance with safe distancing measures over the past week. However, there is no room for complacency,” said Gan, who is also the co-chairman of the task force.

“While the rise in number of cases daily can be largely attributed to foreign workers living in dormitories, there are still cases arising from within the community, including at workplace premises,” he said.

