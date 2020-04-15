Dip in new cases as recoveries reach 50% of total

PUTRAJAYA: One more virus-related death was reported today, bringing the toll to 83.

A total of 85 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of patients so far to 5,072.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 56 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 32 in need of respiratory assistance.

However, 169 patients have recovered, bringing the number discharged so far to 2,647 or 52.2% of total cases.

The latest death was a 69-year-old man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

