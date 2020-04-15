Govt must be digitalised to be crisis-proof, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan says Putrajaya must embrace digital transformation in order to ensure the government system is crisis-proof.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic showed the need to ensure the government can continue serving and protecting the people at all times.

He said the education system’s failure to smoothly transition to a digital platform during the pandemic exemplified the government’s unpreparedness for similar situations.

Mohamad said sending homework and assignments through WhatsApp and email was not online learning.

“We’ve also seen many parents prioritising and sacrificing money to be spent on food in order to purchase internet data due to expensive tariffs.

“Thus, it is necessary for the education ministry to give crystal clear guidance on how our education system should be managed in order to operate productively from now if this situation were to continue,” he said in a statement today.

“Our nation will continue to be haunted by pandemics and pathogen outbreaks just as much as how the climate crisis has been haunting us.

“Malaysia has to increase its efforts to prepare against all situations. The greatest challenge we face is how the government functions in times of crisis.

“For many, the government is the only entity that they can rely on to secure their livelihood and security in this extraordinary time.

“Therefore, the government delivery system must quickly shift towards a digital platform in totality.

“Transformation towards a digital government is a radical but much needed step to be taken. Only then can the government carry out its responsibilities and protect the rakyat in any situation.”

Mohamad highlighted three main issues that needed to be addressed — the lack of internet coverage in rural areas, a centralised digital platform for all government ministries and the low level of competition in broadband service.

“We must open more doors for competition in the broadband-providing service. Only through competition will the tariffs be cheaper and more competitive.”

