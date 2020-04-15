Medical, dental, pharmaceutical officers get 6-month contract extension

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has given a six-month extension in service to medical, dental and pharmaceutical officers as these frontliners help to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension will apply to 79 medical, 852 dental and 1,139 pharmaceutical officers.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said in a statement today: “The government hopes the contract extension will also offer a chance for officers to continue serving and ensuring the delivery of healthcare continues smoothly, benefiting the people.”

The extension will only apply to workers whose contracts were set to expire in 2020 or had already expired in late 2019.

The Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society and Malaysian Medical Association had previously urged the government to renew the contracts of doctors and pharmacists whose contracts were expiring.

They said these officers were crucial in the nation’s fight against Covid-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



