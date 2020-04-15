Muar becomes latest Covid-19 red zone

PETALING JAYA: Muar in Johor is the latest district to be designated as a Covid-19 red zone after registering its 44th case, a health ministry infographic shows.

A red zone is a district in which more than 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

Muar is the fourth district in Johor to be designated as a red zone after Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru and Kluang. It is also the 27th red zone nationwide.

The other red zones are in the country are:

Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Sepang, Hulu Selangor and Klang (Selangor)

Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur)

Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak)

Rembau and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Kota Bharu (Kelantan)

Jerantut and Kuantan (Pahang)

Jasin and Melaka Tengah (Melaka)

Putrajaya (Federal Territory)

Kuching and Kota Samarahan (Sarawak)

Tawau (Sabah)

To date, a total of 4,987 Covid-19 cases have been recorded nationwide, with 82 deaths.



