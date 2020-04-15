Sarawak identifies 4 main clusters for Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak has identified the top four clusters of Covid-19 in the state.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said based on the investigations, these were the Good News Fellowship Church conference cluster, Sri Petaling tabligh cluster, Italy-trip cluster and healthcare worker cluster.

“There are also 53 positive cases from a total of 13 small clusters, involving family members, colleagues, neighbours, those taking flights and medical staff.

“Investigations are still being carried out to identify the source of these infections,” he said at a press conference here today.

Uggah, however, advised the people to show empathy for those who had tested positive for the virus and not to stigmatise them.

He also said since Kuching and Samarahan had been classified as red zones, the state health department had increased the testing capacity for the virus.

“We now have two more screening centres at Dewan Suarah, Kota Samarahan, and the Petra Jaya health clinic. These are in addition to the current screening centres at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) as well as at the Youth and Sports Centre in Kuching.

“It’s important for us to detect positive cases and break the chain of infection of this virus.

“Therefore, I appeal to those who have had close contacts with positive cases not to delay and come forward to these screening centres for medical tests,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Sarawak had also purchased personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth RM6.5 million from China under the “Sarawakku Sayang” stimulus package announced by Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg earlier.

The PPE, which had arrived in Kuching on April 9, had been distributed to 33 health facilities in the state.

“We’ll be distributing the balance of the PPEs to three other hospitals in Sarawak as soon as possible,” he said, adding that two million face masks ordered by the state government would also be distributed to the people for free, especially those residing in red zone areas.

He said households in red zones would receive six face masks while those in yellow and green zones will get four face masks each.

Uggah said the state government had decided to allow work to maintain telecommunication towers and internet centres to operate in green zones.

He said eight people had tested positive for the virus in Sarawak, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 371. All eight are currently being treated at SGH.

A total of 150 new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) were also identified in the state, bringing the total to 2,949 cases.

Of these, 2,419 cases had been tested negative and 159 are still waiting for lab test results, he added.

A total of 54 people had been discharged from the hospitals. The death toll due to the virus in Sarawak remains at 14.

