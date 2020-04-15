Sultan pours cold water on ‘drive-thru’ Ramadan bazaar idea

PETALING JAYA: Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar does not agree with the idea of “drive-thru” Ramadan bazaars as an alternative following a ban on the month-long market this year over Covid-19 fears.

Sultan Ibrahim said the idea would only undermine the efforts of frontliners to fight the deadly virus.

“I am concerned that if the ‘drive thru’ Ramadan bazaars are implemented, it would lead to traffic jams, to the point of complicating the jobs of enforcement personnel.

“In fact, it is difficult to guarantee there won’t be close contact and if a new cluster emerges, how will we control this virus?” he said on Facebook.

Almost all states have banned Ramadan bazaars, traditionally held throughout the fasting month, which is likely to begin on April 24 this year.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri said the government was still considering several proposals to continue the tradition, including delivery-based and “drive-thru” concepts.

Ismail had also said “drive-thru” bazaars could lead to crowds and defeat efforts at social distancing.



