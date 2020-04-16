11 held with drugs at 2 parties in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: While most people are staying at home, others are living it up.

Police arrested 11 people, six of them women, for taking part in parties at two apartments in the city early today.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all of them, aged between 17 and 28, were detained at 12.15am by personnel from the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

A drug suspected to be ketamine, weighing 20.40g, was seized from seven of them — three men and four women.

Khan said urine tests for drugs turned out positive for 10 of them while two men and three women had previous records related to drugs.

None of them were occupants of the apartments and failed to provide a valid reason for gathering there, he said, adding that they will be remanded until tomorrow for investigations and also for violating the movement control order (MCO).

Khan advised the people to abide by the MCO and stay at home and not organise any gathering or they will have to face severe action.

Meanwhile, Perak police arrested three men playing golf at a sports club in Batu Gajah today when they should have been indoors under the MCO.

The three men, aged 36, 58 and 67, were held at 11.30am, said Batu Gajah district police chief Ahmad Adnan Basri.

Police also seized their golf bags and clubs, he said in a statement.

Adnan said the trio will be charged in court in Batu Gajah tomorrow.



