135 domestic violence cases reported to govt hotline

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s domestic violence hotline has received 135 calls so far related to domestic abuse during the movement control order (MCO) period, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

At a press conference here, he urged members of the public, especially neighbours, to report suspected cases of domestic violence by calling the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or WhatsApping complaints to the police at 019-261 5999.

“Maybe those involved are too scared to make a complaint, or maybe their mobile devices were confiscated and they are unable to make the complaints through Talian Kasih,” he added.

“The police can receive complaints through WhatsApp. They will investigate and take action immediately.”

Meanwhile, he said 1,315 people were arrested yesterday for flouting the MCO, of which 1,226 were remanded, 89 are out on bail and 312 have been charged.

This brings the total to 11,017 individuals arrested so far.

A total of 813 roadblocks have been put up nationwide with 558,548 vehicles stopped.

On April 14, Ismail said police would start arresting those who breach the MCO as authorities feel that many are still undeterred by the current RM1,000 compound.

According to the law, he added, this is the maximum compound allowed.

Ismail said police had also found that many non-essential services were taking advantage of the situation by starting business operations without approval.

“I would like to stress that all individuals must apply for permits with the international trade and industry ministry and are not allowed to operate without approval,” he said.

He added however that businesses in the food and medical sectors, including transport and logistics companies involved in the supply chain which had been given permits in the first and second phases of the MCO would be allowed to continue operating.

He said 15,093 people are still undergoing mandatory isolation at 180 centres nationwide.

“820 Malaysians returned home yesterday and are now under mandatory quarantine,” he added.

A total of 2,088 areas in 101 zones including seven red zones have been sanitised since March 30, including government buildings, public spaces, business centres and supermarkets.

