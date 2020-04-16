Govt to start using South Korean-made rapid test kits

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry will start using antigen rapid test kits from South Korea, which have proven to have high accuracy.

This way, health officials can quickly determine who is positive for Covid-19, instead of waiting for results after sending samples for testing to any of the 43 Covid-19 labs.

“We have placed orders for these antigen rapid test kits,” said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Hopefully, by next week or so, once we get the kits, we can aim to do mass screening.”

He said the ministry was already carrying out mass screening, though this was at a targeted level in certain locations and only among high-risk groups.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



