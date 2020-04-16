China TV station puts health DG among world’s top 3 doctors during virus crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: China Global TV Network (CGTN) has listed health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as one of the world’s top three doctors “born” from public health officials handling the Covid-19 outbreak, alongside the US’ Dr Anthony Fauci and New Zealand’s Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

On its website yesterday, CGTN said it had named Noor Hisham one of the top doctors in the world for his straightforward and calm approach in handling the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

Just a few months ago, CGTN said, hardly anybody knew of Noor Hisham, 56, and the other two but they are now the most trustworthy sources of information and facts regarding the pandemic in their own countries.

“Every time I see health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, I feel reassured. The man has been a tower of strength for many Malaysians,” CGTN quoted a local portal journalist as saying, adding that Noor Hisham was also a “trusted face” and “a bulwark against confusion”.

Fauci, 79, is the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases while Bloomfield, 54, is the director-general of health in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba congratulated Noor Hisham for earning the recognition.

Adham, in his latest Facebook posting, said: “A great appreciation and honour for the country’s medical sector when our health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is recognised by China Global Television Network as among the world’s best three doctors in handling the Covid-19 situation.”

