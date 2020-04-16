No more excuses, Sabah cops tell those who flout MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Police say they will not accept any excuses by those caught flouting the movement control order (MCO) which went into its third phase yesterday.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said he has ordered his men to conduct stricter checks at roadblocks in and around the state capital to ensure only those with valid reasons are on the roads.

He said this is why several areas have experienced traffic congestion.

Although an estimated 98% of the population in Kota Kinabalu are complying with the MCO, he said, “some are still lying to us”.

“So, if they don’t have a good reason, we will take them in for questioning.”

Habibi said those caught gave such excuses as shopping for groceries, although they were outside the 10km radius, or going to the bank.

There was also a case of a security guard who produced a letter prepared by his employer. But police found that the man was only required to work at night although he was out during the day.

Habibi said police arrested 52 people here yesterday – the highest in a single day since the MCO was enforced on March 18 – bringing the total arrested so far to 104.

“Previously, we just issued warnings, but there are some who just won’t listen,” he said.

Videos and photographs of traffic snarls have been widely shared on social media in the last few days.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



