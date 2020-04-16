Penang cops detain man, seize RM700,000 in drugs

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested an unemployed man and seized various drugs worth almost RM718,000 in the Queensbay area near here.

Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan said the 26-year-old man was arrested by the roadside at 6.30pm on Sunday. Upon questioning, he led police to an apartment in the same area the following day.

In the raid on the apartment at 10am on Monday, police seized 32.65kg of heroin; 25kg of caffeine, 1,545g of heroin base; 6,660g of syabu and 41.7g of cannabis.

Sahabudin also said police seized a Yamaha Y15Z motorcycle and a Proton Preve car from the man who had rented the apartment to store drugs.

Sahabudin said the man had been involved in drug trafficking for the past three weeks, during the movement control order (MCO), and had obtained his drug supply from an international syndicate.

The target market for the drugs were addicts in the northern states.

“The drugs are the biggest haul for the Penang police during the ongoing Ops Covid-19. The suspect is in remand for a week under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952,” he said.

