Sabah assistant minister says ‘sorry’ for huge crowd lining up for vege

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah assistant minister has apologised for the big crowd of people lining up close to each other to receive free vegetables given out by his constituency office at Inanam town near here today.

Assistant finance minister Kenny Chua said his team did not expect so many people after a similar campaign at nearby Kolombong, Telipok and Manggatal earlier in the day drew much fewer people.

Chua, who is also the Inanam assemblyman, said police and Rela personnel dispersed the crowd after they had gathered “for five to 10 minutes”.

“We did not anticipate such a number of people to come to Inanam town. They are those who depend on daily income and not under the e-Kasih list.

“There were also migrants but we couldn’t turn them away on humanitarian grounds although priority is given to local residents,” he told FMT.

A video recording of the crowd, stretching some five shophouses long, went viral on social media.

Kota Kinabalu mayor Nordin Siman lamented that social distancing was not followed, saying anyone planning such a programme in future should ensure that measures were in place to keep people apart.

Chua, who is also the Sabah PKR vice-chairman, said his office had informed police yesterday that they were giving out free vegetables, but the crowd had built up before the police and Rela personnel arrived.

“My team tried to advise the crowd to follow the 1m distance rule but to no avail. The situation became better after the police and Rela personnel arrived,” he said.

Three tonnes of vegetables were given out in the four areas today.

Chua said this was the second phase of their drive to help those affected by the movement control order, adding that they had delivered foodstuff to villages in his constituency under the first phase.

He said he was not blaming anyone for the incident but hoped people would verify the facts first instead of blowing up the matter.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said his men went to Inanam town after receiving information on the crowd.

“We advised those who received their vegetables to immediately return home,” he said.

