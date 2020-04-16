Sapura donates 5,500 PPE sets for frontliners

PETALING JAYA: The fight against Covid-19 has received a shot in the arm from Sapura with its donation of 4,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) sets to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

In a statement, Sapura said Nadma will be distributing the PPE sets to healthcare workers and other frontliners on the ground.

Sapura Group chief operating officer Mohd Zarif Hashim handed over the PPE sets to Nadma director-general Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya this afternoon.

“Our healthcare workers are our national heroes and a vital line of defence against Covid-19.

“As part of the big Malaysian family, Sapura is reinforcing our resolve to protect fellow Malaysians against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zarif.

Earlier, Zarif also handed over 1,500 PPE sets to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia director Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid.

The funding for the PPE sets came partly from the DanaSapura Covid-19 fund, which is driven by employees of Sapura Group, Sapura Energy and Yayasan Siti Sapura Husin.

The fund allows employees to pool their money together to provide assistance to those affected by Covid-19.

The bulk of the fund goes towards the purchase of food and monetary aid for underprivileged families. This initiative will be expanded to other areas around the world where Sapura is present.

The latest round of aid from Sapura comes following the company’s donations to the government and The Edge’s Covid-19 funds.

Then, Sapura group president and CEO Shahril Shamsuddin had presented Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with a RM1 million cheque. Another RM1 million went to The Edge’s fund.

