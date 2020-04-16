Selangor buyers lose RM1.9 mil to cyber criminals during MCO

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police revealed today that there has been an increase in cyber crime throughout the movement control order period from March 18, involving RM1.9 million in losses.

State police spokesman Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said police had recorded 128 cases involving telecommunications fraud, 72 cases involving non-existent loans as well as 136 cases of e-commerce cheating up till yesterday.

“As most people are staying at home, they are more active purchasing items online. We advise the public to be more cautious when making purchases and to cut the call if the person on the other end asks for your banking details,” Yazid said.

He advised consumers to keep in mind that cyber criminals were active during the stay at home period.

Yazid also revealed that Selangor police had arrested 334 people at the start of the third phase of the MCO yesterday.

He said they were arrested at roadblocks and during “snap checks” at various locations in the state. Foreigners were among those arrested.

“Some of them are still stubborn and insist on going out. This makes our job in curbing the spread of Covid-19 difficult,” he said.

