600 Kg Baru residents undergo compulsory Covid-19 screening

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 600 Kampung Baru residents today underwent the compulsory Covid-19 screening test, following the classification of the area as one of the red zones.

The turnout for the first screening session held at the Sekolah Rendah Agama Jalan Raja Muda Musa here was larger than the 400 targeted.

Four other sessions will be held until April 21.

Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) honorary secretary Shamsuri Suradi said it was mandatory for all residents in Kampung Baru to undergo the screening.

“Kampung Baru is near to Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion. That is why the screening is being carried out here,” he told Bernama.

The screening, from 9am to 2pm, was led by medical officers Dr Suliana Mohamad Shuib and Dr Aida Azlan, assisted by 30 medical personnel.

Rosni Karamah, 56, who came with her six children, commended the health ministry for the effort and said the test only took about 30 minutes per person.

An administrative officer, Nor Khamisah Ahmad, 27, said she was informed about the test by the village head.

“I think this screening is important because we are near to areas that are under the enhanced movement control order. I am relieved too because the screening is free of charge.”

Meanwhile, Shamsuri Nursham, 59, said the ministry’s announcement had helped senior citizens like him understand the importance of undergoing the test.

“What the ministry is doing is good as not all of us, the senior citizens, are aware of the seriousness of Covid-19,” said Shamsuri, who was also told to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine at home pending the test’s results.

