8 sundry shops in Sabah told to close over online gaming

KOTA KINABALU: Eight sundry shops here have been told to close down due to their involvement in taking bets for online gaming during the movement control order (MCO) period.

It is learnt that the operators used the premises as fronts to carry out the activities to rake in profits during the stay-at-home period.

Mayor Nordin Siman said the matter has been referred to the police for further action.

Five of the premises were at Inanam near here while the other were in Likas, Tanjung Aru and Telipok.

“Our enforcement officers found the shops after their rounds today. The shops were still operating despite being instructed to shut down.

“We will get in touch with the police on the next course of action on these premises,” he said when contacted today.

