Cops detain 26 at funeral for motorcyclist killed in Kapar

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 26 local men in Taman Intan, Kapar, Klang, yesterday, for defying the movement control order (MCO) after they attended a friend’s funeral ceremony.

Klang Utara district police chief Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said during the 2pm incident, police had received information on the ceremony, attended by 50 people.

“The men were warned multiple times to disperse and not to gather due to the MCO. However, several of them, aged 20 to 30, stubbornly ignored the warning and were arrested.

“The deceased was a 17-year old teenage boy who died at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, in Klang, following a road crash.

“However, police have yet to receive a report regarding the incident,” she said in a statement here today.

Nurulhuda said the father of the teenager, aged in his 40s, was also detained for organising a ceremony with gangsterism elements.

He said all of the men had been remanded until Monday to help with the investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 and Section 189 of the Penal Code, Section 43 under the Societies Act 1966 and Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

