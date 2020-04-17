Food delivery riders must be screened for Covid-19, says Ismail

By
Ainaa Aiman
-
E-hailing food delivery is still allowed, but riders must be screened for Covid-19 at clinics or hospitals.

PUTRAJAYA: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob says while e-hailing food delivery is allowed, riders providing such services must be screened for Covid-19 at clinics or hospitals.

At a press conference here today, he said the same goes for fast food delivery riders.

He said the transport ministry would issue official instructions to e-hailing companies on the matter, while the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry would give instructions to fast food chains.

