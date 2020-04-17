Parliament to convene on May 18 for only one day

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat will convene on May 18 but for only one day, MPs have been told.

In a letter to MPs, Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat says that in line with the movement control order (MCO), the sitting is being held only to discuss government bills and matters.

The letter adds that there will be no oral and written question sessions or motions.

The Dewan Rakyat was scheduled to sit for 15 days from May 18 after being postponed from March 9, following the change of government.

In a statement, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok slammed the decision to convene only for one day, saying it went against the concept of parliamentary democracy.

“The Perikatan Nasional government has no legitimate basis to limit this sitting of Parliament to only one day as despite the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, we have seen lately that many democracies, such as the UK and the US, have convened normal parliamentary sessions.”

She accused the government of trying to undermine Parliament and “bulldozing” through the RM260 billion Covid-19 economic stimulus package without seeking parliamentary approval.

